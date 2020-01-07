International

U.S. denies visa to Iran Foreign Minister to attend UN meet: official

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif | File

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif | File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a U.S. official said.

Monday's comments by the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, follow escalating tension between the two countries after the United States killed Iran's most prominent military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
USA
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 7:38:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-denies-visa-to-iran-foreign-minister-to-attend-un-meet-official/article30500367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY