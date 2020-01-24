International

U.S. denies Britain’s extradition request for diplomat’s wife: State Department

more-in

“At the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the U.S. citizen driver in this case had immunity from criminal jurisdiction,” a State Department representative said in a statement.

The United States has declined Britain's request for the extradition of a U.S. diplomat's wife who was involved in a car crash that killed a British teenager, the State Department said on Thursday.

“At the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the U.S. citizen driver in this case had immunity from criminal jurisdiction,” a State Department representative said in a statement.

“If the United States were to grant the UKs extradition request, it would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent,” the statement said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
United Kingdom
extradition
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 8:34:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-denies-britains-extradition-request-for-diplomats-wife-state-department/article30640598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY