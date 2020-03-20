International

U.S. Defence Secretary speaks to Pakistan Army chief, reaffirms security partnership

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper. File photo. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Washington: 20 March 2020 12:38 IST
Updated: 20 March 2020 12:39 IST

During the call, Mr. Esper reaffirmed the department of defence’s commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with the government of Pakistan, Mr. Hoffman said in a readout of the call

U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and reaffirmed America’s commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership, the Pentagon said.

Mr. Esper expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s support to the Afghanistan reconciliation process following the February 29, U.S.-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and signing of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.

During the call, Mr. Esper reaffirmed the department of defence’s commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with the government of Pakistan, Mr. Hoffman said in a readout of the call.

Advertising
Advertising

The U.S.-Taliban peace deal, aimed at bringing lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allowing American troops to return home from America’s longest war, was signed in Doha on February 29.

Comments
More In International
security measures
Afghanistan
USA
Pakistan
Read more...