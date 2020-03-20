U.S. Defence Secretary speaks to Pakistan Army chief, reaffirms security partnership

Washington:

20 March 2020 12:38 IST

U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and reaffirmed America’s commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership, the Pentagon said.

Mr. Esper expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s support to the Afghanistan reconciliation process following the February 29, U.S.-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and signing of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.

During the call, Mr. Esper reaffirmed the department of defence’s commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with the government of Pakistan, Mr. Hoffman said in a readout of the call.

The U.S.-Taliban peace deal, aimed at bringing lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allowing American troops to return home from America’s longest war, was signed in Doha on February 29.