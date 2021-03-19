U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin begins India visit by meeting Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in New Delhi on March 19, 2021. Photo: DPR/PMO via PTI

New Delhi

19 March 2021 18:22 IST

Three-day visit to India is the first such outreach by the Joe Biden administration

The United States Secretary of Defense, General (Retd.) Lloyd J. Austin, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of a three-day visit to India, the first such outreach by the new U.S. administration less than two months after President Biden assumed office.

“India and the U.S. are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet after the meeting on Friday evening.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava added that their discussions “covered bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest”.

Gen. Austin, who will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, is expected to discuss Indo-U.S. strategic cooperation, defence sales and technology transfer, as well as Indo-Pacific strategy as a part of the Quad. In addition, he is likely to deliver a message on the U.S.’s concerns over India’s plans to take delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defence system later this year, which could attract U.S. sanctions under its CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) law.

Ahead of Gen. Austin’s visit, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee leader Senator Robert Menendez had also written a letter urging him to raise concerns over what Mr. Menendez called an “ongoing crackdown” by the Modi government on farmers and journalists, and other issues, including the amendment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Gen. Austin’s visit comes a week after the Quad summit convened by President Biden that PM Modi attended, a day after acrimonious U.S.-China talks began in Alaska, and right after his own visits to Tokyo and Seoul for strategic talks.

“The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defence partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region,” Gen. Austin tweeted shortly after landing in Delhi.