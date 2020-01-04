U.S. defence secretary cancels vacation amid Iran crisis

U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper has cancelled plans to take personal leave later in January amid rising tension with Iran, U.S. officials said on Friday.
The disclosure about Mr. Esper's personal travel plans follows the overnight U.S. air strike against Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and the second most powerful figure in Iran.
The strike marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the two countries, which could have broad implications for the Middle East. It was followed with a Pentagon decision to send thousands of additional troops to the Middle East.
