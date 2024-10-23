GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Defence Secretary Austin confirms North Korea sent troops to Russia

If the troops join the war in Ukraine on Russia’s side, it will be ‘a very, very serious issue,’ Mr. Austin said, adding it would have an impact in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific region

Published - October 23, 2024 05:29 pm IST - Seoul

AP
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. File

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. File | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) said that there is evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia and South Korea's spy chief told lawmakers that 3,000 North Korean troops are in the country receiving training on drones and other equipment before being deployed to battlefields in Ukraine.

Mr. Austin told reporters “What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out,” according to a video posted by the Washington Post.

If the troops join the war in Ukraine on Russia's side, it will be “a very, very serious issue,” Mr. Austin said, adding it would have an impact in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific region.

South Korean intelligence first publicised reports that the Russian navy had taken 1,500 North Korean special warfare troops to Russia last week, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said his government had intelligence that 10,000 North Korea soldiers were being prepared to join the invading Russian forces.

The U.S. and NATO had not previously formally confirmed North Korea's reported troop dispatch, but have warned of the danger of such a development if true. Russia and North Korea have so far denied the troop movements.

Published - October 23, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Russia / North Korea

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.