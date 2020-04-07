U.S. death toll tops 11,000

Americans were put on notice on Monday not to let up in the fight against COVID-19, as a grim milestone of 11,000 deaths cast a pall over the first signs of optimism about the outbreak’s trajectory.

Also read | Come home now or be ready to remain where you are: U.S. diplomat Alice Wells to Americans

The U.S. has emerged as one of the world’s worst-hit nations, with a steadily mounting number of fatalities and millions facing the possibility of economic ruin.

Also read: U.S. begins repatriation of its nationals from India, says official

Authorities began the week by telling frightened communities to brace for one of the worst periods yet in an outbreak that has not yet reached its peak.

Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping a running tally of coronavirus numbers, said more than 3,69,000 U.S. cases had been confirmed, with 10,986 deaths by late Monday.

New York State has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, adding though that hospitalizations appeared to be “plateauing.”

Mr. Cuomo said 731 people succumbed to the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the State's total death toll to 5,489. The previous single-day record was 630, set on Friday.

Also read | India revokes ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, drug used in treatment for COVID-19

He said New York appeared be nearing the peak of its pandemic, with a three-day average of hospitalizations down.

“If the curve is turning, it’s because the rate of infection is going down. If the rate of infection is going down, it’s because physical distancing is working.”

Authorities have warned that between 1,00,000 and 2,40,000 people could die in the U.S., even in a best-case scenario.

Voting to take place

Nine States — all controlled by Republican governors — have still not yet ordered total lockdowns, much to the frustration of public health experts.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked a last-minute attempt by the Governor there to postpone the next day’s Democratic presidential primary and other elections because of the epidemic and ruled that the vote should go ahead.

In a 4-2 decision, the top state court overturned an executive order from the Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who had sought to delay the election until June.