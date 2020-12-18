U.S. cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave threat’ to computer networks

The hack, if authorities can indeed prove it was carried out by a nation such as Russia as experts believe, creates a fresh foreign policy problem for President Donald Trump in his final days in office.

Federal authorities have expressed increased alarm about an intrusion into the U.S. and other computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried out by Russian hackers.

The nation’s cybersecurity agency on Thursday warned of a grave risk to government and private networks.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in its most detailed comments yet that the intrusion had compromised federal agencies as well as critical infrastructure in a sophisticated attack that was hard to detect and will be difficult to undo.

CISA did not say which agencies or infrastructure had been breached or what information taken in an attack that it previously said appeared to have begun in March. The Department of Energy acknowledged in a separate statement that it was among those that had been hacked.

This threat actor has demonstrated sophistication and complex tradecraft in these intrusions, the agency said in its unusual alert. CISA expects that removing the threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging.

Mr. Trump, whose administration has been criticised for eliminating a White House cybersecurity advisor and downplaying Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, has made no public statements about the breach.

President-elect Joe Biden said he would make cybersecurity a top priority of his administration, but that stronger defences are not enough.

We need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyberattacks in the first place, he said. We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks, including in coordination with our allies and partners.

The cybersecurity agency previously said the perpetrators had used network management software from Texas-based SolarWinds to infiltrate computer networks. Its new alert said the attackers may have used other methods, as well.

Over the weekend, amid reports that the Treasury and Commerce departments were breached, CISA directed all civilian agencies of the federal government to remove SolarWinds from their servers. The cybersecurity agencies of Britain and Ireland issued similar alerts.

A U.S. official previously told The Associated Press that Russia-based hackers were suspected, but neither CISA nor the FBI has publicly said who is believed to be responsible. Asked whether Russia was behind the attack, the official said: We believe so. We haven’t said that publicly yet because it isn’t 100% confirmed. Another U.S. official, speaking on Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter that is under investigation, said the hack was severe and extremely damaging although the administration was not yet ready to publicly blame anyone for it.

This is looking like it’s the worst hacking case in the history of America, the official said. They got into everything. The official said the administration is working on the assumption that most, if not all, government agencies were compromised but the extent of the damage was not yet known.

At the Department of Energy, the initial investigation revealed that malware injected into its networks via a SolarWinds update has been found only on its business networks and has not affected national security operations, including the agency that manages the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile, according to its statement. It said vulnerable software was disconnected from the DOE network to reduce any risk.

The intentions of the perpetrators appear to be espionage and gathering information rather than destruction, according to security experts and former government officials. If so, they are now remarkably well situated.

Thomas Bossert, a former Trump Homeland Security adviser, said in an opinion article in The New York Times that the U.S. should now act as if the Russian government had gained control of the networks it has penetrated.

The actual and perceived control of so many important networks could easily be used to undermine public and consumer trust in data, written communications and services, he wrote. Members of Congress said they feared that taxpayers’ personal information could have been exposed because the IRS is part of Treasury, which used SolarWinds software.

Tom Kellermann, cybersecurity strategy chief of the software company VMware, said the hackers are now omniscient to the operations of federal agencies they’ve infiltrated and there is viable concern that they might leverage destructive attacks within these agencies in reaction to U.S. response.

CISA officials did not respond to questions and so it was unclear what it meant by a grave threat or by critical infrastructure. The Department of Homeland Security, its parent agency, defines such infrastructure as any vital assets to the U.S. or its economy, a broad category that could include power plants and financial institutions.

Among the business sectors scrambling to protect their systems and assess potential theft of information are defence contractors, technology companies and providers of telecommunications and the electric grid.

A group led by CEOs in the electric power industry said it held a situational awareness call earlier this week to help electric companies and public power utilities identify whether the compromise posed a threat to their networks.