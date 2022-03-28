  • The United States will supply LNG of at least 50 bcm to the EU until 2030. This is to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy exports and thus neutralise Kremlin’s influence on Europe.
  • Europe relies on Russian exports to meet about 40% of its natural gas requirements. Germany and many countries in Eastern Europe depend on Russia to meet more than 80% of their natural gas needs.
  • Under pressure from an impending energy crisis, the EU has compromised on its commitment to climate change goals. For example, just last month the EU declared nuclear energy and gas to be “green” sources of energy.