Why is the U.S. exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe? To what extent are European nations dependant on Russia?

The story so far: U.S. President Joe Biden struck a deal with the European Union to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet the continent’s energy needs. The deal comes amidst efforts by European countries to wean themselves off Russian energy exports in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

What is it?

Under the U.S.-EU LNG deal, the United States will supply 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG to the EU this year. Further, the EU will import additional LNG of at least 50 bcm until 2030 from the U.S.. This is expected to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy exports and thus neutralise the Kremlin’s influence on Europe to a significant extent. It should be noted that Europe has been at the mercy of Russian energy exports which has limited its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to the fear that Russia could cut off its energy exports to Europe. Gas prices in Europe rose sharply even before the Russian invasion and a drop in supplies from Russia could make the situation even worse. This has left the EU vulnerable, so much that the West hasn’t imposed sanctions on EU’s energy imports from Russia.

Europe relies on Russian exports to meet about 40% of its natural gas requirements and about a quarter of its crude oil needs. Germany and many countries in Eastern Europe depend on Russia to meet more than 80% of their natural gas needs. In 2006 and 2009, Russia significantly increased the price of gas to Ukraine to punish the country’s pro-Western government. Since Russian gas supplies to Europe pass through Ukraine, this caused disruptions in energy supplies to Europe. The EU came up with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to ensure direct supply of gas from Russia, thus bypassing Ukraine. While this project was stopped indefinitely since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many analysts believed that it would still put Europe at the mercy of the Kremlin’s geopolitical goals. So, earlier this month, the EU came up with a plan to cut down its reliance on Russian gas completely before 2030.

Can Europe end its reliance on Russia for energy?

The LNG deal with the U.S. is not likely to reduce Europe’s heavy dependence on Russian energy immediately. Russia supplied over 150 bcm of gas to the EU last year, and the fresh supply of gas from the U.S. to Europe this year will amount to only 15 bcm. Further, while fresh supplies can lower gas prices in Europe from their current high levels, to grab hold of these supplies Europe will have to bid up the price of existing supplies sold to other buyers in the international market. This will increase the price of LNG to other buyers in the market. Over the long-run, if production from countries other than Russia rises to meet increased demand coming from Europe we could see LNG prices stabilise.

There are also logistical and production costs involved when it comes to LNG which make it a more expensive fuel when compared to natural gas delivered through pipelines. This is why Europe has traditionally opted to rely on gas imports from Russia that are relatively cheap. With greater reliance on LNG over natural gas due to changing geopolitical dynamics, Europeans may have to pay a higher price for energy going forward unless alternative suppliers boost production. Further, Europe will have to invest in building additional LNG terminals to process fresh supplies of LNG and this can take some time. However, the U.S.-EU LNG deal could mark the beginning of efforts by the EU to diversify its energy source to end its reliance on Russia. Even this year, Europe is expected to meet more than a third of its gas needs through LNG imported from non-Russian sources.

What lies ahead?

The EU has woken up from its long slumber and taken significant steps to rearm itself militarily since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces last month. Germany, for instance, upped its defense spending to deal with a belligerent Russia. The EU could make a similar shift in strategy when it comes to energy security even in the midst of Russian energy threats. Over the last two decades, the EU’s production of natural gas has dropped by about two-thirds while it simultaneously increased its imports of gas from Russia. In fact, Europe’s reliance on Russian gas rose even more after Russia cut off supplies running through Ukraine. Many consider former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, a prominent member in Russian energy company Rosneft’s board, to have played a key role in deepening Germany’s reliance on Russian energy.

Significantly, the EU last month declared nuclear energy and gas to be “green” sources of energy. This is seen by analysts as a compromise on the EU’s commitment to its climate change goals. It should be noted that the EU’s push to end the use of fossil fuels, as part of its agenda to tackle climate change, was seen by some analysts as a major reason for high energy prices last year.

The chief complaint made by critics was that renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy are not as reliable as traditional fossil-based energy sources, particularly during winters. Now under pressure from external suppliers like Russia, the EU may be more willing to explore traditional fossil fuels as well as other banned energy sources such as shale.

THE GIST The United States will supply LNG of at least 50 bcm to the EU until 2030. This is to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy exports and thus neutralise Kremlin’s influence on Europe. Europe relies on Russian exports to meet about 40% of its natural gas requirements. Germany and many countries in Eastern Europe depend on Russia to meet more than 80% of their natural gas needs. Under pressure from an impending energy crisis, the EU has compromised on its commitment to climate change goals. For example, just last month the EU declared nuclear energy and gas to be “green” sources of energy.