U.S. COVID-19 case tally crosses 2 million mark

11 June 2020 23:16 IST

The U.S. continues to record around 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has infected more than two million people overall in the United States. It has caused 1,082 fatalities in the past 24 hours in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world’s leading economic power is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of reported deaths — 1,12,833 — and the number of diagnosed cases, which stood at crossed 2 million on Thursday.

The U.S. continues to record around 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day. The country is struggling to come down from that plateau as the level of infections wax and wane in different parts of the country.

In Texas and North Carolina, for example, there are currently more COVID-19 patients hospitalised than there were a month ago.

With half a million tests performed per day, the country is the world champion in screening per capita.