U.S. court removes Xiaomi from blacklist

A U.S. judge on Friday ordered Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi be temporarily removed from a government blacklist that barred American investment in the company.

Six days before Donald Trump left office last year, his administration cemented its trade war legacy against Beijing with a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms, including Xiaomi, state oil giant CNOOC, and social media darling TikTok.

Xiaomi was one of nine firms classified by the Pentagon as “Communist Chinese military companies.”

But U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington ruled on Friday the Departments of Defense and Treasury “have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling.”

In an appeal filed in January against the blacklisting, Xiaomi — which overtook Apple last year to become the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer — said Washington’s moves were “incorrect” and had “deprived the company of legal due process.”

Judge Contreras’s decision came the same day U.S. regulators listed Huawei and ZTE among Chinese telecom gear firms deemed a threat to national security, signalling that a hoped-for softening of relations is not on the cards.