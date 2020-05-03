U.S. coronavirus deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours, says Johns Hopkins University tracker

Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 66,000.
The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8.30 p.m. Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), with 66,224 deaths, a two percent rise from a day earlier.
The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.
