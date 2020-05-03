International

U.S. coronavirus deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours, says Johns Hopkins University tracker

People walk in a closed street in East End Avenue to help that social distancing norms are maintained, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.

People walk in a closed street in East End Avenue to help that social distancing norms are maintained, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 66,000.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8.30 p.m. Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), with 66,224 deaths, a two percent rise from a day earlier.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 6:42:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-coronavirus-deaths-climb-by-1435-in-24-hours-says-johns-hopkins-university-tracker/article31493206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY