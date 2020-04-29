International

U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses American deaths from the Vietnam War

Healthcare workers gather for lunch purchased by members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 28, 2020.

Healthcare workers gather for lunch purchased by members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 28, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

On Tuesday the U.S. recorded its one millionth case of the novel coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world's case load, according to Johns Hopkins data

The number of daily deaths from the novel coronavirus rose again in the U.S. Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country's total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

In a 24-hour period to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said, after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as U.S. losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Also Tuesday the United States recorded its one millionth case of new coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world's case load, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Apr 29, 2020

