U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses American deaths from the Vietnam War

The number of daily deaths from the novel coronavirus rose again in the U.S. Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country's total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

In a 24-hour period to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said, after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as U.S. losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Also Tuesday the United States recorded its one millionth case of new coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world's case load, according to Johns Hopkins data.