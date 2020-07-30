InternationalWashington 30 July 2020 02:00 IST
US coronavirus death toll passes 150,000: Johns Hopkins
Updated: 30 July 2020 02:00 IST
The country recorded more than 4.38 million total cases.
More than 150,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
The world's worst-hit country announced its first coronavirus-related death at the end of February, and has now recorded more than 4.38 million total cases, the Baltimore-based university reported on Wednesday.
