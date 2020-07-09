U.S. coronavirus cases rise to over 59,000, setting single-day record

09 July 2020 07:04 IST

The United States faces a bleak summer as infections surge and many states are forced to close bars and popular beaches to try to curb the rise.

The United States reported more than 59,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, Texas reported over 9,000 cases and California reported more than 7,800 new infections. California and Texas also each reported a record one-day increase in deaths. It was the second day in a row that U.S. deaths climbed by more than 900 in a day, the highest levels seen since early June, according to the tally.

Tennessee, West Virginia and Utah all had record daily increases in new cases, and infections are rising in 42 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

The U.S. tally stood at 59,060 late on Wednesday, with not all local governments yet reporting.

The previous U.S. record for new cases in a day was 56,818 last Friday. The United States has reported over 3 million cases and 132,000 deaths from the virus, putting President Donald Trumps pandemic strategy under scrutiny. Globally, cases rose to over 12 million on Wednesday, with 546,000 deaths.