GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. continues to monitor Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely: Official

Pakistan will hold its general elections on February 8

February 06, 2024 07:04 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - Washington

PTI
Supporters of the Pakistani religious group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) attend an election campaign rally in Karachi, Pakistan, on Feb. 4, 2024.

Supporters of the Pakistani religious group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) attend an election campaign rally in Karachi, Pakistan, on Feb. 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The United States is closely monitoring Pakistan’s electoral process, an official of the U.S. State Department has said, observing that it has concerns over the infringement with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations. Speaking at his regular press briefing, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that it wants the broad participation of the people of Pakistan in the country's election.

"We’re continuing to monitor Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely, and as we have said, we want to see that process take place in a way that facilitates broad participation with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations,” Mr. Patel said.

Pakistan will hold its general elections on February 8.

"We have concerns of all incidents of violence and restrictions on media freedom; freedom of expression, including internet freedom; and peaceful assembly and association.  We’re concerned by some of the infringements that we’ve seen in that space. Pakistanis deserve to exercise their fundamental right to choose their future leaders through free and fair elections without fear, violence, or intimidation, and it is ultimately for the people of Pakistan to decide their political future,” Mr. Patel said.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that a political crackdown has been more visible in Pakistan than in previous years, making this week’s vote among the least credible in the country’s history.

“As Pakistan heads to the polls on February 8, its powerful military is using a familiar playbook to sideline its nemesis of the hour, crippling PTI in the first national election since the party’s leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ran afoul of the generals and was ousted by Parliament in 2022,” the daily reported.

The Foreign Policy reported that the military us still pulling the strings in Pakistan’s elections.

The Washington Post said Pakistan's election looks more like a coronation or a sure bet.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.