U.S. considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic

February 04, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - WASHINGTON

The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military, by bringing it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to four U.S. officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation, said it was unclear whether a final decision had yet been made by President Joe Biden. In a brief remark Saturday in response to a reporter’s question about the balloon, Mr. Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it.”

The balloon was spotted Saturday morning over North Carolina as it neared the Atlantic coast.

Mr. Biden had been inclined to down the balloon over land when he was first briefed on it on Tuesday, but Pentagon officials advised against it, warning that the potential risk to people on the ground outweighed the assessment of potential Chinese intelligence gains.

China played down the cancellation of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that neither side had formally announced any such plan.

“In actuality, the U.S. and China have never announced any visit, the U.S. making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that," China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday morning.

The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — as well as China’s contention that the balloon was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.