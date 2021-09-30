U.S. Congress scrambles to prevent government shutdown

Washington DC

30 September 2021 22:33 IST

With hours to go before the end of the U.S. fiscal year and funding authorisations, Congress is acting to avert a federal shut down, with both the Senate and House expected to pass short-term measures to keep the government open until December 3.

The actions were in part possible because Democrats have dropped their insistence that the funding extension be tied to raising the public debt ceiling (how much the U.S. Treasury can borrow to fund its expenditures), a move Republicans were not willing to support.

Congress has time until October 18 to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a possible economic crisis due to the resulting government default.

Advertising

Advertising

Thursday’s actions to keep the government open come at a time of heightened polarisation on Capitol Hill, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers trying to work out a compromise within and across parties on infrastructure-related legislation.

Senators will vote on Thursday not only to keep government funding at current levels but also new funding for the resettlement of Afghan refugees and for disaster relief for recent hurricanes.

As The Hindu went to press, parties in the Senate were haggling over measures — including an amendment introduced by Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, seeking to end, after March 31 2023, food, housing and medical aid for some Afghans admitted to the U.S.

The Senate is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans (Vice President Kamala Harris has a tie breaking vote).

The House, where Democrats have a majority of eight, has until midnight to approve the government funding.