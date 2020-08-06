‘U.S. Concerned about Kashmir restrictions’: Bipartisan letter to EAM Jaishankar from U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee

A year after the government altered the status of the former State of Jammu & Kashmir by abrogating Article 370, the leadership of an important committee of the U.S. Congress noted “ with concern” that conditions in the region have not returned to normality.

In a letter dated August 5 and addressed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), Democrat Eliot Engel, and Ranking Member (i.e., a Republican) Michael McCaul – who formerly headed the House Homeland Security Committee – underscore the bipartisan nature of the concerns over Jammu and Kashmir and the larger context of the bipartisan support for the U.S.- India relationship.

“ It is because of our support for the bilateral relationship that we note with concern that conditions in Jammu and Kashmir have not normalized one year after India’s repeal of Article 370 and the establishment of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory,” the Congressmen write.

The letter , which opens with a declaration of bipartisan support, says a close U.S.-India relationship is all the more important because of China’s aggression. It also highlights the climate and defence cooperation between the two countries.

“ This closer relationship is all the more important as India faces aggression from China along your shared border, which is part of the Chinese government’s consistent pattern of unlawful and belligerent territorial aggression across the Indo-Pacific. The United States will remain steadfast in support of India’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, “ the letter notes.

On Kashmir, the lawmakers write:

“ We acknowledge the ongoing serious security and counterterrorism concerns in the region and look forward to working with your government to address these concerns while upholding our shared commitments to the democratic values and freedoms on which our countries’ bond was built.”

Ever since Article 370 was abrogated last year, U.S. lawmakers have remarked on and discussed India’s prolonged restrictions in Kashmir. India became the main focus of a human rights hearing by a subcommittee of HFAC last October – an event that rankled the government. While a significant majority of those adopting a more critical stance towards India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir were Democrats, some Republicans had also expressed concern. Wednesday’s letter was a demonstration that bipartisanship applies not just to support for the India U.S. relationship but also to concerns about India.

The August 5 letter, “Demonstrates that support for the relationship remains bipartisan and contrary to thoughts in certain quarters, concerns about religious pluralism in India is also bipartisan,” as per a Congressional staffer who spoke to The Hindu.