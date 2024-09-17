ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Coast Guard says Russian naval vessels crossed into buffer zone off Alaska

Published - September 17, 2024 11:45 am IST - Juneau

The U.S. Coast Guard said on September 17 that it tracked a group of Russian naval vessels as they crossed into US waters off Alaska in an apparent effort to avoid sea ice

AP

Representative image | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday (September 17, 2024) that it tracked a group of Russian naval vessels as they crossed into US waters off Alaska in an apparent effort to avoid sea ice, a move that is permitted under international rules and customs.

Crew of a US Coast Guard cutter witnessed the Russian military vessels cross the maritime boundary and venture 30 miles (48 kilometres) inside an area extending beyond US territorial waters known as the US Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Russian vessels consisted of two submarines, a frigate and tug boat, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The encounter took place nearly 60 miles (100 kilometres) northwest of Point Hope.

Rear Adm. Megan Dean said the Coast Guard is actively patrolling maritime borders on the Bering Sea, Bering Strait and Chukchi Sea to “protect US sovereign interests, US fish stocks and promote maritime norms.”

