U.S. civil flights banned over Gulf, Iraq, Iran

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning U.S.-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement. "The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East."

