GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. citizen killed in anti-settler protest in West Bank

The rise in violent attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian villages in the West Bank has caused growing anger among Western allies of Israel

Published - September 06, 2024 08:05 pm IST - RAMALLAH, West Bank

Reuters
Medics rush a US citizen who reportedly received a gunshot wound in the head to the emergency ward of a hospital in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on September 6, 2024. A Palestinian hospital official said on September 6 that a US citizen died from a “gunshot in the head” in the occupied West Bank, and Israel’s military said it was investigating the incident.

Medics rush a US citizen who reportedly received a gunshot wound in the head to the emergency ward of a hospital in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on September 6, 2024. A Palestinian hospital official said on September 6 that a US citizen died from a “gunshot in the head” in the occupied West Bank, and Israel’s military said it was investigating the incident. | Photo Credit: AFP

U.S. citizen taking part in a protest against settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank died of her wounds on Friday (September 6, 2024) after being shot in the head by Israeli troops, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. embassy.

Fouad Nafaa, the head of the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, told Reuters the woman arrived at the hospital in a very critical condition, with a serious head injury.

"We tried to perform a resuscitation operation on her, but unfortunately she died," he said.

WAFA said the incident occurred during a regular protest march by activists in Beita, a town near the city of Nablus that has seen repeated attacks by settlers.

The rise in violent attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian villages in the West Bank has caused growing anger among Western allies of Israel, including the United States, which has imposed sanctions on a number of individuals.

Friday's incident comes a few weeks after around 100 settlers attacked the village of Jit, in the northern West Bank, drawing worldwide condemnation and a promise from the government of swift action against anyone found guilty of violence.

Palestinians and rights groups regularly accuse Israeli forces of standing by as attacks take place and even joining in themselves.

Published - September 06, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Related Topics

USA / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.