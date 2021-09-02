US, China spar over climate talks

BEIJING

China needs to expand its efforts to reduce carbon emissions to help hold back the rise in global temperatures, U.S. envoy John Kerry said onThursday.

The State Department said Mr.Kerry told Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng in a virtual meeting that there is “no way” for the world to solve the climate crisis without China’s “full engagement and commitment.”

China is the world’s largest carbon emitter, producing an estimated 27% of global greenhouse gases, followed by the United States.

Mr.Kerry is in the eastern Chinese port city of Tianjin for talks on stronger efforts to curb rising temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels.

Global decarbonising efforts will come under the spotlight at a U.N. conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in late November known as COP26.

“Secretary Kerry emphasized the importance of the world taking serious climate actions in this critical decade and strengthening global climate ambition," the State Department said in a statement.

China's official Xinhua News Agency quoted Mr.Han as telling Mr.Kerry that China had made “huge efforts" in tackling climate change and had achieved “remarkable results."

China “hopes the American side will create the appropriate circumstances for jointly tackling climate change based on the spirit of the conversations between their leaders," Xinhua quoted Mr.Han as saying.

Mr.Kerry made a stop in Japan on Tuesday to discuss climate issues with Japanese officials before heading to China.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Mr.Kerry that deteriorating U.S.-China relations could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change.

Such cooperation cannot be separated from the broader relationship, Mr.Wang told Mr.Kerry by video link.