U.S. charges Texas man with threatening to ‘assassinate’ Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

24 January 2021 03:31 IST

Prosecutors asked a judge to keep the man in jail ahead of a court appearance, according to court records.

U.S. Justice Department revealed charges this week against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and threatened on social media to kill U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to keep the man, Garret Miller, in jail ahead of a court appearance, according to court records. They revealed five criminal charges in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia against Miller onWednesday, including for making death threats and trespassing offenses.

Images of social media posts allegedly authored by Miller,which appear to announce his trip to the Capitol and threaten the life of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez as well as a Capitol Police officer, are cited in the court filing.

Prosecutors said Miller made numerous threatening remarks online, including one instance in which he commented "next timewe bring the guns" on a Twitter video showing rioters exiting a Capitol building.

As rioters broke into the Capitol, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez worried her own colleagues in Congress might divulge her location to the mob, putting her at risk for kidnapping or worse, according to an Instagram Live video she recorded on January 12.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez also said that she experienced "a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die" on January 6, adding that she could not get into specifics for security reasons, according to a Washington Post account of the video. "I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive."

A spokeswoman for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was not immediately available for comment. Miller was arrested on Wednesday and a detention hearing is planned for Monday.