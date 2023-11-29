ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. charges Indian nationals, including a government employee, with conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani separatist Pannun in New York

November 29, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NEW YORK

The government employee, who is claimed to be a former CRPF officer, established contact with Indian national Nikhil Gupta in May 2023. Gupta is also quoted describing Hardeep Singh Nijjar as one of the many targets.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a poster featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. | Photo Credit: AFP

The United States Justice Department has filed an indictment against Indians, including an “Indian govt. employee” for a foiled plot to assassinate U.S. citizen and Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that an “Indian Government employee directed a plot from India to murder U.S.-based leader of Sikh separatist movement.” It further announces the filing of murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, whom they have alleged was recruited by an  Indian government agency employee to carry out the assassination.

Nikhil Gupta was arrested by Czech authorities in June and is awaiting extradition.

ALSO READ
MEA institutes enquiry committee to look into report of Indian involvement in plot to target Khalistani leader in U.S.

The press release goes into details regarding the government employee, claimed to be a former CRPF officer, who established contact with Nikhil Gupta in May 2023. Gupta is also quoted describing Hardeep Singh Nijjar as one of the many targets. Nijjar was shot dead outside Gurdwara in Canada’s Surrey on June 18 this year.

“As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India. I am grateful that my Office and our law enforcement partners neutralized this deadly and outrageous threat. We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate U.S. citizens on U.S. soil, and stand ready to investigate, thwart, and prosecute anyone who seeks to harm and silence Americans here or abroad,” Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced a “high-level enquiry committee” to look into inputs from the U.S. government on reports of the alleged involvement of Indians in a plot to target a Khalistani leader in the U.S

Editorial | End the secrecy: On the actions of Indian agencies abroad

On November 22, The Financial Times reported that the U.S. government thwarted a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil, and “warned” New Delhi about its alleged involvement in the plot.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.

“We have already said that during the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others,” Bagchi said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

