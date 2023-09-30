ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Central Command captures Islamic State official in Syria raid: statement

September 30, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

No civilians were injured or killed during the both operations.

Reuters

U.S. Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria on Sept. 28 capturing Mamduh Ibrahim al-Haji Shaykh, an Islamic State facilitator, Central Command said on Saturday.

Last week, the Central Command forces said it had captured Abu Halil al-Fad'ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, who was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, during a raid on Sept. 25.

No civilians were injured or killed during the both operations, both Central Command statements said.

