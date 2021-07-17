International

U.S. CDC exempts unaccompanied migrant children from deportation

Unaccompanied migrant children will be exempt from a ban on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border, federal health officials have ordered.

The order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a temporary exception it had ordered in February from a total asylum ban issued in October.

The Trump administration had cited concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic to justify the October ban. But with COVID-19 vaccination rates climbing, the change suggests that the Biden administration is considering a gradual lifting of the asylum ban.

A Justice Department attorney signalled the change during a court hearing on July 13 in Fort Worth. The hearing dealt with a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas to compel enforcement of the Trump ban.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, questioned Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Stoltz about the timing of the new order and asked that the government inform him as soon as it is issued.

Mr. Pittman did not rule on the request for an injunction but said he would put out a decision “as quickly as I can.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2021 8:30:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-cdc-exempts-unaccompanied-migrant-children-from-deportation/article35376765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY