U.S. Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced the U.S. Capitol rioter, nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman"for his horned head dress, to 41 months in prison for his role in the deadly January 6 attack by former President Donald Trump's followers.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth toimpose a longer 51-month sentence on Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding when he and thousands of others stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

The sentence matches one imposed by a judge on a former mixed martial artist filmed punching a police officer during violence, who was sentenced last week to 41 months in prison.

Mr. Lamberth said he believed Chansley, who made a lengthy speech before he was sentenced, had done a lot to convince the court he is "on the right track".

Chansley's attorneys asked the judge for a sentence of time served for their client, who has been detained since his January arrest. He appeared in court in a dark green prison jumpsuit, with a beard and shaved head.

While in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. When he entered his guilty plea, Chansley said he was disappointed Mr. Trump had not pardoned him.

Mr. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate on a charge of inciting the January 6 riot for a fiery speech that preceded it in which he told his followers to "fight like hell".

Four people died in the violence. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the day after the riot and four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later took their own lives. About 140 police officers were injured.

Defense lawyer Albert Watkins said the U.S. Navy in 2006 had found Chansley suffered from personality disorder but nonetheless declared him "fit for duty".