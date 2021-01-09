U.S. Capitol breach | Justice Department indicts 15 over Capitol violence

Washington

09 January 2021 01:12 IST

The U.S.Justice Department announced Wednesday that it has indicted 15 people involved in the assault on Congress, including one man accused of having bombs made to act like napalm.

The department said it had arrested several suspects, including a man with 11 Molotov cocktails in his truck designed with styrofoam flame enhancement, and another who had invaded the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

