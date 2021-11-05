International

U.S. cancels vaccine maker’s multimillion dollar deal

The Federal Government has canceled a multimillion dollar deal with Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer with facilities in Baltimore that were found to have produced millions of contaminated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this spring, the Washington Post reported.

Emergent disclosed the development on Thursday. Emergent said it will forgo about $180 million due to the contract’s termination.

Emergent played a role in the Trump administration’s effort to speed up vaccine development and distribution. But after winning a contract from the previous administration, it quickly ran into production problems.

In March, ingredients intended for use in producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shots contaminated 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The problems with the vaccines caused a delay in production.

After that, the Biden administration put Johnson & Johnson in direct control of vaccine production there.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration decided to discard at least another 60 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced at the plant.


