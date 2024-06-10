ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. calls for UN Security Council vote on backing Gaza ceasefire plan

Published - June 10, 2024 08:19 am IST

At least 274 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas

AFP

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The United States announced on Sunday that it has requested a UN Security Council vote on its draft resolution backing a plan for an “immediate ceasefire with the release of hostages” between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages

“Today, the United States called for the Security Council to move towards a vote... supporting the proposal on the table,” said Nate Evans, spokesman for the U.S. delegation, without specifying a vote date.

At least 274 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Sunday.

The killing of so many Palestinians, including women and children, in an operation that Israelis celebrated as a stunning success because all four hostages were rescued alive, showed the heavy cost of such operations, on top of the already soaring toll of the eight-month-long war ignited by Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Pope Francis appeals for urgent humanitarian aid for Gaza

Pope Francis called for humanitarian aid to urgently reach Palestinians in Gaza and for Israel and Hamas to immediately accept proposals for a cease-fire and release of hostages.

“I encourage the international community to act urgently, with all means, to come to the aid of the people of Gaza, worn out by the war,” he said. “Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in need, and no one can impede it.”

