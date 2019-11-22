U.S. calls for Iran crackdown videos as internet slowly returns

As the internet is slowly being revived across Iran after a days-long, government-imposed shutdown amid demonstrations, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on Iranians to send the U.S. videos “documenting the regime’s crackdown on protestors”.
Mr. Pompeo’s tweet early Friday comes as pockets of Iran saw internet over landlines restored.
Authorities have said the internet may be entirely restored soon, suggesting Iran’s government put down the demonstrations that began Nov. 15 over government-set gasoline prices rising.
Amnesty International says protest unrest and a subsequent security crackdown killed at least 106 people. Iran disputes that figure without offering its own. A U.N. office earlier said it feared the unrest may have killed “a significant number of people.”
