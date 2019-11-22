International

U.S. calls for Iran crackdown videos as internet slowly returns

A gas station attacked during protests over government-set gasoline prices in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 20, 2019. Internet connectivity is trickling back in Iran after the government shut down access to the rest of the world for more than four days in response to unrest apparently triggered by a gasoline price hike.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on Iranians to send the U.S. videos “documenting the regime’s crackdown on protestors”.

Mr. Pompeo’s tweet early Friday comes as pockets of Iran saw internet over landlines restored.

Authorities have said the internet may be entirely restored soon, suggesting Iran’s government put down the demonstrations that began Nov. 15 over government-set gasoline prices rising.

Amnesty International says protest unrest and a subsequent security crackdown killed at least 106 people. Iran disputes that figure without offering its own. A U.N. office earlier said it feared the unrest may have killed “a significant number of people.”

