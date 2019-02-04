International

U.S. briefs South Korea on Kim meeting

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, on Monday briefed South Korea’s top security advisor, Chung Eui-yong, on Washington’s stance ahead of a working-level meeting with the North's delegation on Tuesday.

The meeting will discuss the agenda of the much-anticipated second summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

