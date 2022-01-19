U.S. boosts military aid to Ukraine, asks Russia to opt for peace

As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, the Biden administration said on Wednesday it’s providing an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to the country amid soaring fears of a Russian invasion.

A senior U.S. State Department official said the assistance was approved in late December as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself. Until Wednesday, however, the administration had refused to comment on it. The official wasn’t authorised to discuss the matter publicly before Mr. Blinken’s meetings in Keiv and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs,” the official said. The official did not detail the contents of the aid package.

Mr. Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the “peaceful path” on Ukraine and urged Mr. Putin to dispel fears he is planning an invasion of his pro-Western neighbour.

“I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that’s going to be President Putin’s decision,” Mr. Blinken said at the U.S. embassy after he landed in the Ukrainian capital.