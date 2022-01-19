International

U.S. boosts military aid to Ukraine, asks Russia to opt for peace

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev, Ukraine on January 19, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, the Biden administration said on Wednesday it’s providing an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to the country amid soaring fears of a Russian invasion.

A senior U.S. State Department official said the assistance was approved in late December as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself. Until Wednesday, however, the administration had refused to comment on it. The official wasn’t authorised to discuss the matter publicly before Mr. Blinken’s meetings in Keiv and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs,” the official said. The official did not detail the contents of the aid package.

Mr. Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the “peaceful path” on Ukraine and urged Mr. Putin to dispel fears he is planning an invasion of his pro-Western neighbour.

“I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that’s going to be President Putin’s decision,” Mr. Blinken said at the U.S. embassy after he landed in the Ukrainian capital.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 11:19:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-boosts-military-aid-to-ukraine-asks-russia-to-opt-for-peace/article38293696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY