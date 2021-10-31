U.S. bomber flies over West Asia

The U.S. Air Force said it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in West Asia with allies

The U.S. Air Force said on Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in West Asia with allies, including Israel, amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters.

The B-1B Lancer bomber flew on Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. It also flew over the Red Sea, its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Egypt’s Suez Canal. Fighter jets from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia flew alongside the bomber.

The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years. The Red Sea has seen similar assaults. Iran has denied being involved in the attacks, though it has promised to take revenge on Israel for a attacks targeting its nuclear programme.