U.S. bomb from World War II explodes at Japanese airport, causing large crater in taxiway

Published - October 02, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Tokyo

AP

This photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter shows part of a damaged taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan, Wednesday, October 2, 2024, after an explosion was reported. | Photo Credit: Kyodo News via AP

An unexploded U.S. bomb from World War II that had been buried at a Japanese airport exploded Wednesday (October 2, 2024), causing a large crater in a taxiway and the cancellation of more than 80 flights but no injuries, Japanese officials said.

Land and Transport Ministry officials said there were no aircraft nearby when the bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan.

Officials said an investigation by the Self-Defence Forces and police confirmed that the explosion was caused by a 500-pound U.S. bomb and there was no further danger. They were determining what caused its sudden detonation.

A video recorded by a nearby aviation school showed the blast spewing pieces of asphalt into the air like a fountain. Videos broadcast on Japanese television showed a crater in the taxiway reportedly about 7 meters in diameter and 3 feet deep.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said more than 80 flights had been cancelled at the airport, which hopes to resume operations on Thursday (October 3, 2024) morning.

Miyazaki Airport was built in 1943 as a former Imperial Japanese Navy flight training field from which some kamikaze pilots took off on suicide attack missions.

A number of unexploded bombs dropped by the U.S. military during World War II have been unearthed in the area, Defence Ministry officials said.

Hundreds of tons of unexploded bombs from the war remain buried around Japan and are sometimes dug up at construction sites.

