International

U.S. authorises COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

A patient waits to be called for a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot outside a pharmacy in a grocery store on November 3, 2021, in Denver. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults on November 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. on November 19 authorised Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all people aged 18 and older, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Boosters were previously available to the immune compromised, over 65s, people at high risk of severe disease and people in high risk occupations. The decision “helps to provide continued protection against COVID-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalisation and death”, said acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock.

“This emergency use authorisation comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalisations across the country,” added Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. The FDA said it based its decision on strong immune response data from hundreds of people dosed with the two vaccines.

Pfizer’s vaccine is dosed at 30 microgram, the same as the primary series, while Moderna’s is 50 microgram, half the primary series — but this was not cited by the FDA as data used to make its decision. Pfizer also carried out a clinical trial involving 10,000 people aged over 16 which found the booster restored vaccine efficacy to 95%.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 9:23:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-authorises-covid-19-booster-shots-for-all-adults/article37585099.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY