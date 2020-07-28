International

U.S. Attorney General William Barr condemns rioting at House hearing

He defends use of force to quell protest

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee, whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trump's allies and silence his political enemies.

The Committee’s Chairman Jerrold Nadler opened the hearing by telling Mr. Barr: “Your tenure is marked by a persistent war against the departments professional core in an apparent effort to secure favors for the President.”

The hearing comes as the Justice Department faces criticism for its role in sending federal officers to forcibly disperse protesters in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

Mr. Barr defended the use of federal law enforcement to quell the protests in Portland, where some protesters threw objects at the federal courthouse. “What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the Government of the U.S.,” he said.

