U.S. Attorney General visits Ukraine

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Ukraine on Tuesday where he will discuss efforts to identify, arrest and prosecute those involved in war crimes and other atrocities committed during Russia’s invasion, a Justice Department official said.

Mr. Garland is slated to meet with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the department official told reporters. Speaking to reporters in Ukraine, Mr. Garland said: “I’m here to express the unwavering support of the U.S. for the people of Ukraine.”