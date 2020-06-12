Three U.S. lawmakers asked Zoom Video Communications Inc to clarify its data-collection practices and relationship with the Chinese government after the firm said it had suspended user accounts to meet demands from Beijing. The firm has come under heavy scrutiny after three activists said their accounts had been suspended and meetings disrupted after they tried to hold events related to the anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown. Zoom said on Friday that it was asked to take action by China in May and early June. It said it suspended one account in Hong Kong and two in the U.S. but has now reinstated these accounts and will not allow further requests from China to affect users outside the country.
U.S. asks Zoom to clarify ties with China
