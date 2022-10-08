U.S. asks travellers to India to exercise 'increased caution' due to crime, terrorism

The U. S. State Department raised the India Travel Advisory to Level 2 on a scale of 1 to 4, with Level 4 being the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks

PTI Washington
October 08, 2022 12:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image of U. S. travellers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U. S. on Friday asked its citizens to exercise "increased caution" while travelling to India due to "crime and terrorism" and advised them to not to travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a new travel advisory issued on Friday, the U. S. State Department raised the India Travel Advisory to Level 2 on a scale of 1 to 4, with Level 4 being the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks.

The State Department in a separate advisory, a day earlier, had put Pakistan on Level 3 and asked its citizens to reconsider their travel especially its restive provinces due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

“Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism,” said the State Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not travel to: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict,” it said.

Warnings of rape, terrorism

According to the travel advisory, "Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The advisory said that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities.”

“The U. S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U. S. citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as U. S. government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to these areas,” said the travel advisory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
USA
travel and commuting

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app