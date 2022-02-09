U.S. approves upgrade for Taiwan missile

The United States has approved a possible $100 million sale of equipment and services to Taiwan to “sustain, maintain, and improve” the Patriot missile defence system used by the self-ruled island claimed by China, the Pentagon said.

Upgrades to the Patriot Air Defense System would “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance and progress in the region,” the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

The main contractors would be Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said it “highly welcomed” the decision.

The deal was expected to “come into effect” within one month.