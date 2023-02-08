ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. approves sale up to $10 billion sale of HIMARS rocket launchers and ammunition to Poland- Pentagon

February 08, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 02:04 am IST

The United States has rebuffed Ukraine's requests for ATACMS missiles

Reuters

A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles and rockets to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The sale comes as Kyiv has praised their U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) rocket launchers for their battlefield successes such as destroying Russian warehouses and command posts.

The package includes 18 HIMARS launchers, 45 of the 185-mile (297-km) range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles and more than 1,000 Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System (GMLRS) rockets.

The United States has rebuffed Ukraine's requests for ATACMS missiles. Poland would not be able to transfer any ATACMS to Ukraine without U.S. approval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US