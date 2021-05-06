International

U.S. approves departure of non-emergency government workers from India

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. State Department said on May 5 it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from India because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the department said family members of U.S. government employees could voluntarily leave India.

A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections has swept through India in recent weeks, creating a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen for patients.

The State Department has advised Americans not to travel to India and said those wishing to depart should take advantage of available commercial transportation.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 11:51:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-approves-departure-of-non-emergency-government-workers-from-india/article34496270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY