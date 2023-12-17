GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. approves $300 million support for Taiwan's tactical information systems

Taiwan's defence ministry said the sale will help maintain the effectiveness of its joint combat command and control systems so it can improve battlefield awareness.

December 17, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters

The U.S. State Department has approved a $300 million sale of equipment to help maintain Taiwan's tactical information systems, the Pentagon said on Friday, the latest U.S. assistance for the island's defences.

The U.S. is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself and arms sales are a frequent source of tension between Washington and Beijing.

The Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency said the sale was for follow-on life cycle support to maintain Taiwan's Command, Control, Communications, and Computers, or C4, capabilities.

The support would improve Taiwan's capability to "meet current and future threats by enhancing operational readiness" and maintain existing C4 capabilities that provide secure flow of tactical information, it added.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the sale will help maintain the effectiveness of its joint combat command and control systems so it can improve battlefield awareness.

"The Chinese communists frequent military operations around Taiwan presents a serious threat to us," the ministry said, adding it expected the sale to "take effect" in one month and expressed its thanks to the United States for the sale. The U.S. Congress will be notified and the sale is likely to go ahead.

Democratically governed Taiwan has complained of repeated Chinese military activity near the island over the past four years, as Beijing seeks to asserts its sovereignty claims.

Taiwan, whose government says only the island's people can decide their future, holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 13 which will shape the island's future relations with China.

Related Topics

Taiwan / USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.