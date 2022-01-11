U.S. announces resumption of pork products export to India

Move follows re-engagement of two governments via U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum

The U.S. administration has announced that India will permit the import of American pork and pork products into the country, following the re-engagement of the two governments via the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi in November.

India and the U.S. have had a number of persistent challenges in their bilateral trade relationship, including in agricultural trade.

“India’s agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers,” U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said via a statement on Monday in Washington.

Ms. Tai had met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to renew the TPF.

Days ago, The Hindu had reported that India would resume the export of mangoes and pomegranates to the U.S., under a new agreement signed by the two countries, also a result of the TPF engagement.

“This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for U.S. pork to India – and it signals positive movement in U.S.-India trade relations,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the joint statement with Ms. Tai.

No date for the resumption of imports was provided, with Mr. Vilsack saying that the two governments would resume them “ as soon as possible.”

The U.S. is the world’s third largest pork producer and the second largest exporter, according to U.S. government estimates.