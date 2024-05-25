ADVERTISEMENT

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti proposes development of "QUAD satellite" with India-U.S. partnership

Updated - May 25, 2024 11:36 am IST

Published - May 25, 2024 11:33 am IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Garcetti on Saturday shared how he was honoured to meet the ISRO Chairman and how they were committed to further strengthening the partnership between India and the United States in the field of space

PTI

U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, visited the ISRO headquarters on Friday and held discussion with ISRO Chairman Somanath. | Photo Credit: Handout E Mail

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has proposed to develop a "QUAD satellite" involving the partnership of India and the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his official trip to Bengaluru on Friday, he visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters and met with Chairman S Somanath and discussed the ongoing cooperation between India and the U.S. in the field of space.

Quad grouping is here to stay, grow, and contribute, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

In a statement, the space agency said the U.S. Ambassador proposed the development of a "QUAD satellite".

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the ISRO chairman pointed to the opportunity to develop advanced detectors and packaging technologies with U.S.-India academic institutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also emphasised the importance of building and standardising docking interfaces across human space programs to enable the utilization of space platforms by other countries and joining hands to build a navigation system on the Moon, either in orbit or on the surface.

America will send an Indian astronaut to International Space Station by year-end: U.S. envoy

Taking to 'X', Mr. Garcetti on Saturday shared how he was honoured to meet the ISRO Chairman and how they were committed to further strengthening the partnership between India and the United States in the field of space.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Honored to meet @ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath and team! From advancing #NISAR satellite to fostering human spaceflight and promoting commercial space endeavours, the #USIndiaSpace commitment stands strong and is advancing our shared goals within the #USIndia Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology," he said.

According to ISRO, the discussions that followed highlighted both countries' mutual interests and shared goals in advancing space science, technology, and the space economy.

Ongoing associations through various Joint Working Groups, Artemis Accord, NISAR, and the use of the Laser Reflectometer Array on Chandrayaan-3 also figured in the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Garcetti also inquired about the role played by the Department of Space in fostering commercial space activities.

Explained | Artemis Accords, India-US space collaboration and how it relates to ISRO’s missions

Chairman Somanath elaborated on this, saying that for the first time, payload technology and space-bound hardware are being built in Indian facilities that are outside ISRO labs.

ISRO plans to source payloads and satellites for its programmes from Indian companies and enable them to enter the global market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other talks included NASA's participation in India's proposal for a G-20 satellite for environment and climate change, and encouragement of cooperation between commercial companies from both countries for quicker and more effective outcomes, Gaganyaan cargo module as an option for transfer of cargo to ISS.

ISRO Chairman seeks more investment from industry in space sector

The Ambassador expressed his admiration for ISRO’s accomplishments and its role in global space exploration.

The meeting also touched upon future programmes, including the exchange visits of both sides' professionals, continuation of balloon experiments, and identifying milestone events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US