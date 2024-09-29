ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. airstrikes on Syria kill 37 militants affiliated with extremist groups

Published - September 29, 2024 06:58 pm IST - BEIRUT

The U.S. military says 37 militants in Syria affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed in two strikes

AP

Image used for representation purposes. | Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO/HANDOUT/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sergeant Shawn Nickel

In Syria, 37 militants affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed in two strikes, the United States military said Sunday (September 29, 2024). Two of the dead were senior militants, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Central Command said it struck northwestern Syria on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), targeting a senior militant from the al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen group and eight others. They say he was responsible for overseeing military operations.

They also announced a strike from earlier this month on Sept. 16, where they conducted a “large-scale airstrike” on an Islamic State training camp in a remote undisclosed location in central Syria. That attack killed 28 militants, including “at least four Syrian leaders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The airstrike will disrupt ISIS’ capability to conduct operations against U.S. interests, as well as our allies and partners,” the statement read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read: U.S. troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries, official says

There are some 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, mostly trying to prevent any comeback by the extremist Islamic State group, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swaths of territory.

U.S. forces advise and assist their key allies in northeastern Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, located not far from strategic areas where Iran-backed militant groups are present, including a key border crossing with Iraq.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US