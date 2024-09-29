GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. airstrikes on Syria kill 37 militants affiliated with extremist groups

The U.S. military says 37 militants in Syria affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed in two strikes

Published - September 29, 2024 06:58 pm IST - BEIRUT

AP
Image used for representation purposes.

Image used for representation purposes. | Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO/HANDOUT/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sergeant Shawn Nickel

In Syria, 37 militants affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed in two strikes, the United States military said Sunday (September 29, 2024). Two of the dead were senior militants, it said.

U.S. Central Command said it struck northwestern Syria on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), targeting a senior militant from the al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen group and eight others. They say he was responsible for overseeing military operations.

They also announced a strike from earlier this month on Sept. 16, where they conducted a “large-scale airstrike” on an Islamic State training camp in a remote undisclosed location in central Syria. That attack killed 28 militants, including “at least four Syrian leaders.”

“The airstrike will disrupt ISIS’ capability to conduct operations against U.S. interests, as well as our allies and partners,” the statement read.

Also Read: U.S. troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries, official says

There are some 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, mostly trying to prevent any comeback by the extremist Islamic State group, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swaths of territory.

U.S. forces advise and assist their key allies in northeastern Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, located not far from strategic areas where Iran-backed militant groups are present, including a key border crossing with Iraq.

Published - September 29, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Related Topics

USA / Syria / terrorism (crime) / Islamic State

