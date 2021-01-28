U.S. against use of telecom equipment from Huawei, says White House

Washington

28 January 2021 09:06 IST

The United States is against the use of telecom equipment from untrusted vendors like Huawei, the White House said on Wednesday.

“Telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors, including Huawei, is a threat to the security of the U.S. and our allies,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily press briefing.

“We’ll ensure that the American telecommunications network do not use equipment from untrusted vendors and we’ll work with allies to secure their telecommunications networks and make investments to expand the production of telecommunications equipment by trusted U.S. and allied companies,” Ms. Psaki said.

She was responding to a question on blacklisting the Huawei technology in the U.S. The previous Trump Administration has banned the use of equipment from Huawei, citing risk to national security.